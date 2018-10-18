Ogun assembly confirms Dipeolu as new Chief Judge

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

The Ogun House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed the appointment of Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu as the new Chief Judge of the state.

Mr Olakunle Oluomo (APC-Ifo1), the Deputy Speaker, moved the motion for the confirmation of the new Chief Judge during plenary in Abeokuta, seconded by Adebowale Ojuri (APC-Odogbolu).

Reading the report of committee on selection before the confirmation, Oluomo, said that the committee had thoroughly screened the nominee on Wednesday.

He said the nominee was found to be eligible and suitable to be the new Chief Judge of the state.

The Deputy Speaker moved the motion for the adoption of the report, which Mr Tunde Sanusi (APC-Obafemi Owode), seconded.

Also during the plenary, the lawmakers expressed concern over the non-implementation of financial autonomy to the assembly since it was assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari over four months ago.

In his submission, Oluomo said that both the State House of Assembly and the judiciary still depended on the executives for fund.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari, on June 8, assented to a bill granting autonomy to the state houses of assembly and the judiciary.

“I observe that since that time we have not derived benefit since the assent of Mr President.

“One believes that the compound reading of the constitution shows that any bill that is assented to by the President becomes operational with immediate effect.

“Up till date in Ogun State, we have not derived the benefit of that assent by the President.

“The money that is due to the judiciary and the Ogun House of Assembly has not been coming to us as a matter of right, aside from the old practice of having to seek approval from the governor on monthly basis,’’ he said.

Oluomo urged the Speaker, Mr Suraj Adekunbi (APC-Yewa North 1), to liaise with those that are necessary in order to make the law implementable in Ogun with immediate effect.

Responding, the Speaker said that the conference of Speakers at the national level had been liaising with governors forum on how best to put financial autonomy in practice.

He assured that the issue would be resolved soon.