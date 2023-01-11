Ogun Agro Cargo Airport will be ready in 2023 1st quarter - Govt

He said that state government had concluded plans to fully launch the state’s ultra-modern transport scheme during the year.

The commissioner further stated that the airport would provide both cargo and passenger services when it came on stream.

”It is not just an airport, the facility is an aerotropolis, an airport city. The aim is to improve on the economic viability of the state.

”It has complementary facilities that will support its viability. It will have logistics and distribution zones, trailer parks, warehouse among others.

”The airport will also have maintenance repairs and operation facility which is one of the very few in West Africa,” he said.

Okubadejo said that the state government would soon conclude discussions with investors to assist it in unlocking the opportunities in the Olokola Free Trade Zone

”All these are efforts intended to improve the socio-economic development of the state,” he said.

He added that the state government would depend mostly on Public Private Partnerships to achieve the projects.

The commissioner said that that the state government would take steps to explore the possibility of discovering oil in the state during the year.