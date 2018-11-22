Pulse.ng logo
Ogun 2019 appropriation bill scales second reading

The Majority Leader in the State Assembly, Mr Adeyinka Mafe, moved the motion for the second reading of the bill during plenary while it was seconded by Mr Victor Fasanya (APC-Abeokuta South1).

Ogun 2019 appropriation bill scales second reading

The Ogun 2019 appropriation bill of N402.6billion on Thursday scaled through second reading at the state House of Assembly.

The Majority Leader in the State Assembly, Mr Adeyinka Mafe, moved the motion for the second reading of the bill during plenary while it was seconded by Mr Victor Fasanya (APC-Abeokuta South1).

Opening debate on the bill, Mafe (APC-Sagamu1),  expressed confidence that the budget would help consolidate on the achievements recorded by the present administration in the last seven years.

The majority leader said that infrastructural facilities and programmes would be implemented particularly in rural areas.

He said that all ongoing projects across the state would also be completed.

The lawmaker added that the 2019 appropriation bill contained more capital projects which would benefit the ordinary people.

Fasanya, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, called for a speedy consideration and passage of the budget proposal to enable immediate completion of all ongoing projects across the state.

He commended the governor for earmarking over N254billion  representing about 63 per cent for capital projects, while N96.63bn was budgeted for personnel cost.

The lawmaker said that the monumental infrastructural development witnessed in the state through holistic budget implementation in the previous years by the state government required consolidation as enshrined in the estimates for 2019.

Mr Akinpelu Aina (APC-Ado Odo/Ota1), on his part, said the budget would help the administration to achieve its set goals.

He noted that the state government had attained  a landmark by generating over N7billion revenue monthly, saying it would assist in funding the budget.

Other lawmakers,  who spoke on the bill,   called on the state government to focus more on rural areas, especially rehabilitation of rural roads across the nooks and crannies of the state.

The Speaker, Suraj Adekunbi,  ordered that the bill be committed to the Committee on Finance and Appropriation for further action.

Advertisement