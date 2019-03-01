A statement by Mr. Mohammed Nakorji, the Director Information in the ministry on Friday in Abuja, also assured citizens that the ministry would consolidate on its achievements in the presidents second tenure.

Ogbeh said that Buhari's second term in office would move the country's agriculture sector to the next level.

The presidents victory at the poll did not come as a surprise especially with the giant strides recorded in the nations agriculture sector, particularly the rice revolution among others, he said.

Buhari won the keenly contested presidential election defeating his closest opponent, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The president polled 15, 191,847 votes to defeat Abubakar who polled 11,262,978 votes.