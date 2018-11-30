Offa robbery suspects appear in court, plead not guilty

Pulse.ng logo
Offa robbery suspects plead not guilty

All the Offa robbery suspects have pleaded not guilty to killing police officers and looting banks in April.

Offa robbery suspect Ayoade Akinnibosun

The trial of five suspects arrested in connection with the Offa bank robbery case continued on Friday, November 30, 2018, at an Ilorin High Court, with all the accused persons pleading not guilty to the 5-count charges preferred against them.

Nine police officers and 24 others lost their lives when a group of at least 10 armed robbers attacked Union Bank, Eco Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, First Bank, Zenith Bank and Ibolo Micro Finance Bank, as well as the Owode Police Station in Offa on April 5, 2018.

The robbers made away with stashes of cash afterwards.

The suspects who were arraigned at the Ilorin, Kwara court, were charged with criminal conspiracy to rob the banks, robbery of the banks, conspiracy to murder; murder of nine policemen and other innocent citizens, and illegal possession of firearms.

Offa robbery gang leader killed 5 people because he was stoned play Offa robbery suspect Adeola Abraham (YouTube/OakTV)

 

Counsel to the accused persons, Mathias Emeribe pleaded with the court not to take their pleas because he had not interacted with the suspects.

Police yet to provide evidence

The prosecuting counsel and Kwara State Attorney General, Barrister Kamaldeen Ajibade (SAN) told the court that the Police headquarters is yet to provide evidence needed for the trial.

Presiding Judge, Justice Halima Saliman adjourned the trial till the 7th of January, 2019 for definite hearing, in order to allow the prosecution counsel produce the recording of the confessional statements of the accused persons.

Justice Salman had earlier granted that the charge sheet be amended to exclude the name of the prime suspect, Micheal Adikwu who died in police custody.

Adikwu's death sparked a war of words between the police headquarters and Senate President Bukola Saraki, who has been quizzed in connection with the robbery.

