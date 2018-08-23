Offa Robbery: IGP Idris could end up in prison soon

news

The Personal Assistant on Political Matters to Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara, Mr Olalekan Alabi, has filed an application before a Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin.

The application seeks to throw Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, in prison for contempt of court.

Alabi approached the court through his counsel, Adebayo Adelodun (SAN) to effect the service of Form 49, which is a notice of committal to prison on the IGP for disobeying the court order directing his release from police custody.

The service of Form 49 on the IGP means that he will be summoned by the court to show cause why he should not be committed to prison for having disobeyed the order of court to release Alabi.

Offa robbery suspects

Alabi has been in police custody in Abuja since May 30, following his arrest over his alleged link with the Offa bank robbery suspects.

However, on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, the Kwara State High Court granted him interim bail after declaring that his continued detention by the police was illegal and unjustifiable.

While granting him an interim bail in the sum of N20million with two reliable sureties in like sum, Justice A.I. Yusuf held that the police had failed to justify why they have kept the governor’s aide in jail for over two months.

However, in flagrant disobedience of the court order, the police refused to release Alabi from their custody despite perfecting his bail conditions.

Form 49

On August 14, 2018 the court issued Form 48 to the IGP, which is an initiation of contempt proceeding.

It states that “Take notice that unless you obey the directions contained in the order of the High Court of Justice of Kwara State delivered on the 1st of August, 2018, you will be guilty of contempt of court and will be liable to be committed to prison.”

The IGP has however failed to respond to the notice, prompting Alabi to approach the court to serve him Form 49.

Police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, wasn't immediately for comments for this story.