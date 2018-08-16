Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Offa Robbery: Court threatens to arrest IGP Ibrahim Idris

Offa Robbery Court threatens to arrest IGP Ibrahim Idris

A court has threatened IGP Ibrahim Idris with arrest over the Offa bank robbery.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Offa Robbery: Court threatens IGP Ibrahim Idris with arrest play IGP Ibrahim Idris has been threatened with a contempt of court charge (File)

A Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin has threatened  to arrest Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, over his "flagrant disobedience of its order" to release Mr Olalekan Alabi, Personal Assistant on Political Matters to Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, over the Offa bank robbery.

The threat was contained in a Notice of Consequences of Disobedience of Order of Court (Form 48) dated 10th August, 2018.

The Notice was signed by the Registrar of the Court and addressed to the IGP, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

It reads as follows: “Take notice that unless you obey the directions contained in the order of the High Court of Justice of Kwara State delivered on the 1st of August, 2018, you will be guilty of contempt of court and will be liable to be committed to prison.”

play

 

Alabi has been in police custody in Abuja since May 30, following his arrest over his alleged link with some of the suspects being held for the Offa bank robbery of April.

What is the Offa bank robbery?

Nine police officers and at least 24 others lost their lives when a group of around 30 armed robbers attacked Union Bank, Eco Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, First Bank, Zenith Bank and Ibolo Micro Finance Bank, as well as the Owode Police Station in Offa, Kwara State, on April 5, 2018.

22 suspects have been arrested and some of them were presented to the press during a media briefing on June 3, 2018.

According to police spokesperson Jimoh Moshood, the main gang leaders were Ayoade Akinnibosun (aka, AY), Ibikunle Ogunleye (aka Arrow), Adeola Abraham, Salawudeen Azeez, and Niyi Ogundiran, all indigenes of Oro, Irepodun local government area of Kwara.

Alabi gets bail but police continues to hold him

On August 1, 2018, Justice Ibrahim A. Yusuf of the Kwara State High Court, granted Alabi interim bail after declaring that his continued detention is illegal and unjustifiable.

While granting him an interim bail in the sum of N20million with two reliable sureties in like sum, Justice Yusuf held that the police had failed to justify why they have kept the governor’s aide in detention for over two months.

But despite the court order, the police has failed to release the governor's political aide from its custody.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is News Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 #EndSARS Osinbajo orders IGP Idris to reform notorious Police unitbullet
2 #EndSARS 9 things you need to know about 'new' SARSbullet
3 #EndSARS IGP overhauls SARS hours after Osinbajo’s orderbullet

Related Articles

Offa Robbery Gov Ahmed's aide gets interim bail
Ali Ahmad I am the happiest leaving APC - Speaker of Kwara Assembly
Saraki Court restrains Police IG from arresting Senate President
Offa Robbery Police say 2 more political thugs have implicated Saraki
Criminal Minds These dangerous thieves are as deadly as Offa robbery suspects
Offa Robbery Ex-SARS officer, Adikwu, who killed 22, leads Police to arrest more suspects
Saraki IGP invites Senate President over Offa robbery

Local

Snake Trade Gombe exports over 400 snakes to Britain every month – Official
The Nigerian Police Force has secretly arraigned Premium Times reporter, Samuel Ogundipe in court.
Samuel Ogundipe Police say Premium Times journalist stole classified documents
DSS appoints new spokesperson weeks after Daura's dismissal
Afunanya DSS appoints new spokesperson weeks after Daura's dismissal
Truck driver crushes 15 people to death in Jigawa
Traffic-related Deaths Reckless driving claims 72 lives every 12 hours on Nigerian roads – FRSC