Ododo vows to bring Ogbe killers to justice, make Kogi safest state in Nigeria

According to reports, two persons were allegedly killed on Friday by bandits at Ogbe community.

Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Ahmed Ododo [Twitter:Imran]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that two persons were allegedly killed on Friday by bandits at Ogbe Community in Yagba West Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner for Information and communication, Kingsley Fanwo, visited the community on Sunday on behalf of the governor. He commiserated with the people over the dastardly act and assured them that the government would do everything possible to bring the perpetrators to book and restore security in the area.

The governor assured the people that the state had all the forces required to tame criminality and defeat terror across the state. Ododo urged the community to demonstrate confidence in the commitment of his administration to stamp out insecurity in the area and the state at large.

He, however, admonished the community not to take the law into its own hands by launching reprisal attacks and restated the government’s determination to go after the perpetrators.

“President Bola Tinubu through the Armed Forces and security agencies is giving Kogi State all the necessary support to launch a holistic offensive on the agents of criminality.

“I assure you, Kogi would remain one of the safest states in the country,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the community, the former Councilor of Ogbe Ward, Adeleke John, thanked the governor for promptly coming to identify with the community in its darkest hour.

“It shows we have a governor who is responsive and responsible.

“We will not embark on any reprisal attack because we are not hopeless.

“We have confidence in the government to protect us,” John said.

The commissioner was accompanied on the visit by the Transition Committee Chairman of Yagba West Local Government Area, Tosin Olokun; and a former member of the Kogi House of Assembly, Philip Orebiyi.

Ododo vows to bring Ogbe killers to justice, make Kogi safest state in Nigeria

