Ododo promises to invest more in quality education ahead of 100 Days in Office

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor’s first place of inspection was the new Kogi State University (KSU), Kabba, where he inspected various ongoing projects.

The projects included: Senate Building, Library, Lecture Theatres and Internal Road Networks among others. Speaking during the inspection at KSU, Ododo expressed satisfaction with the levels of execution of the projects.

The governor said he was glad with the contractors’ total compliance with specifications, in terms of quality and time. He pledged prompt release of funds for completion of the projects in the institution.

“This is because any nation interested in human capital development will invest in education.

“That’s why the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu prioritised education.

“Our leader and ex-governor, Yahaya Bello was always allocating 30% of the state’s resources to the education sector. My administration will follow suit to give quality education to the younger ones.

“The future rests with our youths, who deserve the education and support from us.

“We are holding people’s mandate and trust, we are servant leaders, who are to give and not to take,” he said.

Earlier, the KSU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Kehinde Eniola, who welcomed the governor and his entourage, described the inspection as apt and encouraging. The vice chancellor told the governor that the university had it’s First Set of 1, 040 students with 167 non indigenes and reeled out the institution’s challenges and demands.

Eniola disclosed that the new university is in dire need of accommodation and lecture halls, to make the institution conducive for learning.

“We are also in need of Laboratories, Studios for performing Art students, Buses, CCTV Cameras and Patrol Vehicles for security surveillance.”

He urged the governor to consider providing a 500KVA generator and Solar Light, and also help the university draw funds from TETfund interventions/grants. According to him, such can facilitate the completion of the senate building, library, lecture theatres and the road network.