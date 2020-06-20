Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, John Odigie Oyegun has said that the ruling party is becoming a dangerous threat to President Muhammadu Buhari’s legacy and that of his government.

Odigie-Oyegun said this while reacting to the ongoing crisis in the APC following the order of an appeal court upholding the suspension of the party chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

The ex-chairman in a statement on Saturday, June 20, 2020, said the APC has been violating its principles of internal democracy in the past few months.

He said, “Our own political party, the APC, is fast becoming the single most dangerous threat to the legacy of our government and our president.

“In the last few months, we have watched how the party has brazenly subverted its own principles of internal democracy and flagrant violation of every rule of decent political engagement in a manner that makes everyone associated with its promise of change liable to be accused of either hypocrisy or apostasy.

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun. (Punch)

“We must, therefore, remember that our victory in the 2015 Presidential elections and the peaceful transfer of power that followed was a major testament of progress in our nation’s journey towards real democracy.

“This unprecedented democratic achievement has since inspired progressive forces all over Africa and has become a standard by which democracy is measured in the rest of the continent.

“Unfortunately, it appears that while other countries around us have marched ahead in the democratic journey, we have largely regressed.”

He, however, believed that there’s a need for the National Executive Committee needed to meet and set up a caretaker panel

He said, “There is a most urgent need for the party NEC to meet and institute for the party a caretaker committee (even if we have to invoke the doctrine of necessity), whose main responsibility will be to arrange for a special national convention.”