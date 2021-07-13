Lawmaker suspends controversial press regulation bills

The member of the House of Representatives announced on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 that the amendment proposals of the Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC) Act and the Nigerian Press Council (NPC) Act have been suspended.

The Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), and the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) this week said both bills were attempts to gag information in the country.

"It's not just against the media, it's about society's right to know, your right to be heard," a full-page ad on numerous newspapers read on Monday, July 12.

Odebunmi on Tuesday pushed back against the allegations, saying instead that he's only reviewing the laws to keep up with the demands of the world.

He said the suspension will only be to consult more with relevant stakeholders, and does not signify a defeat of the bills.

"My intention is not to gag the press, unless all the practitioners can say all is well with the industry.

"To the best of my knowledge, I know all is not well. And I know the National Assembly has the power to look into the existing act," the Chairman, House Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics, and Values, said in a televised interview.

Some of the controversial elements of the NPC bill mandates that the Minister of Information has to approve a national press code to guide the conduct of the media in Nigeria.

Another section of the bill also criminalises the dissemination of fake news with a fine of N5 million or a term of two years imprisonment, or both, for individuals.

Media organisations used to disseminate fake news are also liable on conviction to a N10 million fine, or closure for a period of one year, or both, and a N20 million compensation to be paid to the subject of the fake story.