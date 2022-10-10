Odebiyi's contributions to national development earned him national award - Amb Bello

In a congratulatory message, Bello described Senator Odebiyi as a man who has stood out distinctively with patriotism by making mind-blowing contributions of national interest on the floor of the Red Chamber as Chairman of both Senate Committees on Federal Capital Territory, FCT, and Marine Transport respectively, and as member of other committees.

The Awardee is among several other prominent Nigerians that are being honoured by President Muhammadu Buhari in commemoration of the 62nd independence anniversary of Nigeria, which began last week.

Senator Odebiyi is currently representing Ogun West Senatorial District of Ogun State.

Senator Tolu Odebiyi is the scion of the late revered elder statesman Senator Jonathan Odebiyi of the first republic.

He said: “The list of National Honours Award is resplendent with names of personalities who have paid their dues through impacts on the Nigerian nation and her citizens.

“Senator Tolu Odebiyi who bags Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) couldn’t have missed the list judging by his contributions on the floor of the Nigerian Senate where he chairs the Federal Capital Territory, Marine Transport Committee, and several other committees.

“The recognition of Senator Odebiyi by President Buhari is apt and timely.

“In recognition of his sterling performance and quality contribution on the floor of the Senate, he was appointed a member of the ECOWAS Parliament to represent Nigeria.

“He is a man who is consistently driven by a sense of purpose and his genuine commitment to the wellbeing of his constituents.”

He further stated that “In view of the passion he has for the less privileged and the most vulnerable member of the society, he launched the Tolu Odebiyi Foundation in 2019 whose four primary areas of focus are: Education, Health Care, Youth Welfare and Women/Widows Empowerment.

“He facilitated several healthcare programmes where he ensured that the Senior Citizens (Elders) of his District experienced stress-free access to medicare, as well as the recently concluded ophthalmic screening exercise to treat all eye disorders including cataracts and provision of eye glasses, medication, eye drops and surgery in his Constituency.

“As the recognition of this illustrious compatriot with a National Honours Award, by President Muhammadu Buhari, is a seal on Senator Tolu Odebiyi’s humanitarian contributions over the years.”

Senator Odebiyi is also the Grand Patron of Movement for Good Governance and Ethical Leadership, MGGEL, a political support platform for the Tinubu/Shetima presidential campaign project.