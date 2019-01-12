The presidential candidate Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili has launched a scholarship programme for young Nigerian women.

According to Vanguard, the beneficiaries of the scholarship will study at Nexford, an American university.

Ezekwesili made this known is a post on Twitter on Friday, January 11, 2019.

The ACPN presidential candidate also revealed that she recently joined the university’s Global Advisory Board.

Speaking on the latest development, the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) co-convener said “More work must go into widening access and opportunities for women to level the gender playing field. I believe Nexford scholarships will empower more women to study for degrees and equip future leaders with the skills they need to shape our society.

“I hope recipients of the scholarship have a multiplier effect and encourage learners from any socio-economic background to earn degrees. I look forward to strong academic partnerships and research collaboration between Nexford and our Nigerian universities in furtherance of global competitiveness of our country.”

In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nexford, Fadl Al Tarzi said that the scholarship will help grow the economy of Nigeria.

He added that “Africa’s most populous country is one of Nexford’s key markets. A college degree will boost earnings by more than 20 per cent in sub-Saharan Africa, according to the Economist’s analysis of World Bank Data. By bringing globally affordable, high-qualitative education to Nigeria we hope to play our part in spurring economic mobility.”

Oby Ezekwesili also said that she will mentor all the beneficiaries of the Nexford University scholarship.