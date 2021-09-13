Ezekwesili, an economics policy expert, joined the FDC board as the newest member.

The founder and Global Chief Executive Officer of Stefanini, Marco Stefanini, as well as Founder/Board Chairman of MRV Engenharia, Rubens Menin, were also welcomed into the FDC board, according to a statement by the top Brazilian school.

These three new councillors are expected to contribute to the fulfilment of the institution's mission of developing society through education, the statement added.

"Fundação Dom Cabral is honoured to announce the election of Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili as a member of its BoT, its highest decision-making body.

"The FDC is a Brazilian business school, whose mission is to contribute to the development of society through the training and development of executives, entrepreneurs and public managers," Ezekwesili’s Spokesperson, Mr. Ozioma Ubabukoh, stated.

According to the Financial Times’ ranking, FDC is the 9th best business school in the world.

In the social area, FDC offers training to low-income entrepreneurs, social organisations and their managers, young people in vulnerable situations, while granting scholarships to underprivileged university students, through the FDC – Centro Social Cardeal Dom Serafim, Ubabukoh added.

The co-founder and President of the FDC Board Committee, Prof Emerson de Almeida, said, “Dr. Oby's election to the BoT will offer her a distinguished international and humanistic vision."

The Dean of FDC, Antonio Batista, added that, “Ezekwesili will contribute with important viewpoints and help FDC consolidate its objectives.”

On the African continent and in addition to cooperating with the University of Cape Town in South Africa, FDC is developing PAEX in Mozambique.

“PAEX is an educational solution that creates a network to support the professionalisation of companies, transferring knowledge and promoting greater competitiveness and sustainable growth,” Ubabukoh added.