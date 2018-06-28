Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Oby Ezekwesili doesn't deserve police harassment

Pulse Opinion Oby Ezekwesili doesn't deserve police harassment

Oby Ezekwesili was harassed by security personnel when she marched to Aso Rock. It could all have been better handled.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Oby Ezekwesili doesn't deserve police harassment play

Dr Oby Ezekwesili is stopped from placing her banner at the villa gates. When she did, her banner was yanked off

(@Judd_Leonard)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

When Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili led a protest to the Aso Rock gates with a banner in her vice grip, she was stopped by overzealous security personnel who first tried to seize her banner before engaging her and other members of her group in some kind of bare-knuckled struggle.

Ezekwesili and her group were walking the streets of Abuja to protest the recent killings of over 200 persons in Plateau and the incessant killings by herdsmen or gunmen in what has become a restive middle belt region. These were sufficient reasons to march to the seat of power for answers.

There is the argument that the security chaps were simply doing their jobs because Madam Ezekwesili could well have been a national security threat as she approached the Aso Rock gates; or that any other member of her group could have been bearing arms.

 

But there are better ways for police or law enforcement to engage civil society than engaging them in a fight and creating a scene. The video of what transpired on Tuesday, June 26, doesn’t portray the Aso Rock security detail in great light. The seat of power or public buildings belong to every tax payer and there should be rules of engagement for security personnel watching over public offices and spaces.

The head of the security team should have engaged Ezekwesili and her group in a civil conversation, asked them what their grievances were as politely as possible and allowed Ezekwesili to place her banner exactly where she wanted. I do not know that banners bite or blow up buildings. It was just a banner with the word ‘help’ in bold, red lettering. It was a harmless banner.

 

Yet the police or military personnel like elsewhere across Nigeria, are cut from the same cloth. They fume, they threaten with guns, they blare, they harass, they kick innocent ass, they bark, but they never bite the robbers and terrorists rampaging the land.

Ezekwesili has been on the streets every other day since 2014, to demand action from government on a range of issues from the abduction of schoolgirls to better economic conditions for everyone. The least anyone can do is applaud her guts, listen to her and be civil toward her and her team. Harassing her before cameras and the watching world is demeaning and totally unacceptable--more so in a democratic dispensation.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is a News Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. He just can't fathom how Arsenal continues to fumble even though he's been burning petrol to watch them play since the '90s. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Plateau Buhari says politicians are taking advantage of herders-farmers...bullet
2 Human Rights Research shows Nigeria is 9th most dangerous country for...bullet
3 Plateau Killings We did not claim responsibility for attacks -...bullet

Related Articles

Chibok Girls Oby Ezekwesili overwhelmed with joy at release
Oby Ezekwesili Ex-Minister has been unfairly attacked, we all need to back off
Oby Ezekwesili 'I won't accept a job in Buhari's government', ex minister says
Oby Ezekwesili Police 'detain' ex minister in Abuja
Chibok Girls How Police attacked BBOG members with teargas
Pulse Opinion Young Nigerians should support Ezekwesili’s political agenda, not condemn it
Bring Back Our Girls That show of shame by 'Buhari supporters'

Local

Soldiers kill 6 herdsmen, 150 cows in Nasarawa - Police
In Nasarawa Soldiers kill 6 herdsmen, 150 cows - Police
The Peoples  Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) donated N150m each for its convention.
APC Convention Governors in the party donated N150m each – PDP
The Federal Government has dismissed a recent report by the World Poverty Clock stating that Nigeria the highest number of people living in extreme poverty all over the world.
World Poverty Clock FG dismisses report, says it’s not current
Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka has called on President Buhari to make the Fulani herdsmen pay for their crimes.
Plateau Killings Make herdsmen pay for their crimes – Soyinka tells Buhari