Obsolete equipment bane of Nigeria’s health sector – Minister

He stated this at the 13th Biennial Delegates Meeting and Scientific Conference of the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), on Thursday in Kano.

The theme of the conference is: “Medical Education in Nigeria at a Crossroads, Challenges of Undergraduate and Postgraduate Medical Education and Way Forward”.

Represented by Dr Abdurrahman Sheshe, the Chief Medical Director, Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Ali-Pate enjoined medical practitioners to stand by the government as it could not do it alone without them.

“I recognise the fact that there are problems facing the medical sector in the country that include poor funding, brain drain, lack of facilities, obsolete equipment, lack of enough workers and facilities, especially in the rural areas.

“All these are part of what the current administration is working to change in order to enhance qualitative healthcare delivery.

“The situation has caused a lot of problems that have to do with maternal mortality and many others,” he said.

According to him, the federal government is working with all those that are willing to contribute towards addressing the problems, especially the MDCAN.

The minister expressed readiness to welcome advice and suggestions to address the problem.

The Kano Governor, Abba Kabir-Yusuf, who inaugurated the exercise, pledged to work with the medical personnel to enhance quality healthcare service delivery at the grassroots.

The governor was represented by Prof. Salisu Ahmed, the Executive Director, Kano State Private Health Institution, Management Agency.

Also, Prof. Musa Muhammad, the ex-President, National Postgraduates Medical College, decried the manpower dearth due to poor quality personnel produced in the sector.

He stressed the need for practical measures to address myriads of problems bedeviling the health sector.

Earlier, Dr Victor Makanjuola, the President of the association, described the event as ‘important and timely.

“Medical education, just as clinical service delivery is taking a big hit from the exodus of consultants from the country for ‘greener’ pastures.