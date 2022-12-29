Obiozor Ohanaeze President-General passes on — Uzodimma

Uzodimma described Obiozor, a former Nigerian Ambassador to the United States and Israel as ” a renowned academic, an exceptional diplomat and statesman and a tenacious patriot ” whose death is a big loss to Imo, the southeast and Nigeria in general.

He prayed God to grant his soul eternal rest.

” On behalf of the government and people of Imo state, I sorrowfully announce the passage of a great Son of Imo state and Nigeria, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, worldwide, Prof George OBIOZOR.

” I have no doubt that both Nigeria and the international community will miss his profound intellectual contributions and wise counsel on national and global issues,” Uzodimma said.