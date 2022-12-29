ADVERTISEMENT
Obiozor Ohanaeze President-General passes on — Uzodimma

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo has announced the death of Prof. George Obiozor, President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex socio-cultural organisation of the Igbo people.

Imo state Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma. [Twitter/@HE_HopeUzodimma]

The announcement came in an obituary announcement by the governor, made available to newsmen in Owerri on Wednesday.

Uzodimma described Obiozor, a former Nigerian Ambassador to the United States and Israel as ” a renowned academic, an exceptional diplomat and statesman and a tenacious patriot ” whose death is a big loss to Imo, the southeast and Nigeria in general.

He prayed God to grant his soul eternal rest.

” On behalf of the government and people of Imo state, I sorrowfully announce the passage of a great Son of Imo state and Nigeria, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, worldwide, Prof George OBIOZOR.

” I have no doubt that both Nigeria and the international community will miss his profound intellectual contributions and wise counsel on national and global issues,” Uzodimma said.

He, however, added that burial arrangements for the late Obiozor would be announced in due course by the family.

