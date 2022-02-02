Obiano inaugurates disability rights commission for Anambra people with disabilities

Anambra State Disability Rights Commission shall be responsible for formulating and implementing policies and guidelines as appropriate for the education and social development of persons with disability in the State of Anambra, particularly, the 2018 Disability Rights Law, passed by President Mohammadu Buhari for the protection and promotion of rights of people with disabilities in Nigeria.

Barrister Chukwuka Ezewuzie is the Chairman and CEO of the Anambra State Disability Rights Commission.

Other include Barr. Chinenye Okeke - Secretary (Deputy Director representing Ministry of Justice); Comrade Ugochukwu Okeke representing JONAPWD State Chairman; Mrs. Obianyo Anthonia - Director Rehab (representing Ministry of Women and Children Affairs), and Miss Victoria Okonkwo - Unit Head Ministry of Basic Education (representing Ministry of Education).

The Commission Head, Barrister Chukwuka Ezewuzie is also the current Special Adviser to Governor Willie Obiano on Disability Matters and had been appointed one of the members of Ezekwesili-led transition Team of Governor-elect Professor Charle Soludo in January 2022.

Barrister Ezewuzie had also met earlier this year with a US-based Deaf Professor of Special Education, Patrick Obiozor Atuonah who had paid a courtesy visit to the Disability Right Commission in Awka, Anambra capital.

Other key appointed leaders of the Commission included Mr. Tony Oli, representing Anambra State Sports Commission; Bishop Moses Ezedebego, representing Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN); Dr. Lady Pat Okeke, representing Private Sector); Mrs. Eucharia Anekwe - Director Gender Perspective and Social Development Centre (representing Civil Society Organisation focusing on Disability Issues); and Mr. Williams Ndidika Umeh, a retired Director of Education and Former Head of Department ( HOD) Education and Social Development Local Government Service Commission.

Governor Willie Obiano, while inaugurating the commission, charged them to collaborate with relevant ministries, parastatals, or corporate bodies issuing codes and directions for structural design and building so as to make them accessible to and usable by persons living with disabilities.

"Functions of the commission are; implementing government policies in the law in line with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) and all other disability matters. Issuance of guidelines for education, social development, and welfare of persons living with disabilities.

"Issuance of direction and guidelines to special schools for persons living disabilities, and issuance of direction and guidelines on all manner of disabilities, preventive or curative exercises, and other functions as stipulated in section 12 (a-u) of Anambra State Disability Rights Law, 2018," he noted.

Meanwhile, Governor Obiano, in reaction to the murder of a blind JONAPWD member and leader observed a minute of silence in the honour of Mr. Maduabuchi Nnofu. Mr. Nnofu was, until his demise, a blind Coordinator of the Joint National Association of Persons with Disability (JONAPWD) in Aguata LGA. He was suspected to been 'murdered' and set on fire by his younger brother, Onyedika Nnofu over a land conflict.

Obiano said that the suspect was already in police custody, noting that justice would surely prevail.

On his part, the Secretary to the State government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, eulogized governor Obiano over his passion and love to uplift the plights of the less privileged, which according to him was why he ensured provision of disability rights Law, employment of over 400 people with disabilities members, the appointment of members as permanent secretaries, among others.