Obiano in court as EFCC prepares to arraign him over alleged ₦4bn fraud
Obiano is expected to be arraigned over alleged money laundering to the tune of ₦4,008,573,350.
The ex-governor arrived in the company of some officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, ThePunch reports.
Obiano is expected to be arraigned over alleged money laundering to the tune of ₦4,008,573,350, before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court Abuja.
Details later…
