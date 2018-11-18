Obiano, FRSC remember road crash victims

news

Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra on Sunday paid tribute to persons who died in road accidents across Nigeria, especially in Anambra State.

Obiano, on behalf of the government and people of Anambra, also commiserated with families who lost loved ones, during a Church service in Awka, to mark the 2018 Remembrance Day for Road Crash Victims in Anambra.

The event was organised by Federal Road safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra Command.

The governor, who was represented by Mr Emeka Ohuoha, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, said the government was working to enhance the road infrastructure and minimise road mishaps.

“We sympathise with those families that lost their loved ones to road accidents, our heart go out to them, we know how painful it is, and the separation can be very disheartening.

“They are dear to us; and the state government joins in praying for the repose of their souls just as we work hard to ensure that accidents are reduced to the barest minimum,” the governor said.

According to him, projects are on-going to fix all bad roads in the state to make driving easier for motorists, especially during the forthcoming yuletide.

“We are working with FRSC and other traffic management agencies to ensure that roads are safe for all motorists and road users.

“We realise that the Christmas and New Year periods come with increased traffic; this year is going to be the safest in terms of road traffic.

“The rains took a great toll on our roads but we are already fixing all the roads with the current “Operation Fill all Potholes.’’

Mr Sunday Ajayi, the Sector Commander of the FRSC in Anambra, said the event was aimed at drawing attention of stakeholders and pay respect to those who died using roads.

Ajayi said speed had been identified as a major cause of road accidents and reiterated the call for motorists to install the Speed Limiter in their vehicles.

He commiserated with families of crash victims and regretted the pains such calamities had brought them; and urged Nigerians to use the event as a wake-up call for greater care on the roads.

“As the lead agency for traffic management, FRSC is working hard to reduce crash, deaths and injuries arising from road uses.

“We are using the event to draw attention to a global issue and pay respect to those that died using the road as well as look at the problems that cause the unfortunate incidents.

“Many families are in pain, children are out of school, hunger and poverty reign in homes because they lost their bread winners.

“We all have our roles in ensuring that our roads are safe, we must know the rules and we must comply with them,” he said.

On his part, Rev. Echezona Obioha of the Church of Pentecost, Anglican Communion, urged road users to obey traffic rules and regulations.

Obioha also advised pedestrians to be careful while walking or crossing the road to avoid being knocked down by vehicles.

He said to minimise accidents, road users are advised to obey traffic rules and drive carefully so that the impact of a possible crash would be reduced as errors were part of humans and could not be completely ruled out.

Officials of Anambra State Traffic management Agency and Vehicle Inspection Officers were also at the church service.