Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has dethroned three monarchs in the state over alleged misconduct.

The monarch are said to be among the 12 traditional rulers suspended for travelling out of the state to visit President Muhammadu Buhari without the state government’s approval.

The dethroned monarchs are Chijioke Nwankwo of Nawfia; Anthony Onyekwere of Owelle and G.B.C. Mbakwe of Abacha.

The sacking of the monarchs was announced in a statement by Greg Obi, Anambra Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs on Saturday, December 19, 2020.

In the statement Obi asked the sacked traditional rulers to submit their certificates of recognition to the secretaries of their local government.

The statement reads, “The Anambra State Government has lifted the suspension of five traditional rulers in the state, namely Igwe Simon Ikechukwu Chidubem of Umumbo, Igwe A.N. Onwuneme of Ikenga, Igwe Mark Anthony Okonkwo of Alor, Igwe Chukwuma Bob Vincent Orji of Ezinifite and Igwe S.O. Uche of Ezira.

“The one-year suspension of Igwe Kelly N. Nkeli of Igbariam, Igwe Dr. Emeka Ilouno of Ifitedunu and Igwe Peter Uyanwa of Ukwulu continues, subject to future review as may be necessary.

“The state government also withdrew the certificates of recognition as traditional rulers of the following: Igwe Chijioke Nwankwo of Nawfia, Igwe Anthony Onyekwere of Owelle, and Igwe G.B.C. Mbakwe of Abacha.

“Igwes (monarchs) whose certificates of recognition have been withdrawn are directed to submit their certificate of recognition to the secretary of the local government of their communities within a month of this announcement.”

Obiano had approved the suspension of the 12 traditional rulers in the state for an initial period of one year with effect from August 11, 2020.