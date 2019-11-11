Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra has approved the payment of salaries and allowances to civil servants in the state before Christmas.

Obiano disclosed this during the dedication of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Parish, Agu-Awka, Awka on Sunday.

The governor, who was represented by Mr Harry Udu, Head of Service in Anambra, said this was ensure workers in the state happily celebrate the Christmas and New Year.

Udu also government would also embark on massive road repairs across the state now that the rains were over.

“The governor has the interest of the masses at heart, that is why he made it a priority that the state is safe security wise and with the rains over, there will be increased activities on road repairs.

“And for the workers, the important news is that the governor has authorised the payment of all their entitlements by Dec. 15 and a scheduled had been prepared for that purpose.

“It contains when November salary will paid, when leave allowances will be paid and when December salary will be paid all on or before Dec. 15. This is to ensure that we celebrate Christmas in a very stress-free manner as usual,” he said.

In his homily, Bishop Paulinus Ezeokafor of the Awka Catholic Diocese, urged Catholic faithful to embrace the sacraments of reconciliation and holy communion.

The Bishop said that sin remained huge luggage in the life of every Christian, saying, “Christians should be prayerful at all times”.

He said that it was only through constant prayers and meditation that humans would know the mind of God and live according to His purpose.

Ezeokafor called on Christians to contribute their God-given talents towards the propagation of the gospel.

He said that the completion of the Church building was borne out of commitment by people who freely offered prayers, money, ideas and energy.

“Apart from coming to pray in the church, it is important that we get used to God so that he will recognize us as His people.

“We thank God that today, the mustard seed planted in 1998 as an outstation has grown to become an Iroko parish with nine outstations and zones.

“We pray that this Church will be a place of worship where our prayers and offerings will be acceptable to God,” he prayed.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that St. Thomas Aquinas located at Agu-Awka near Anambra Government House was created in 1998 and made a parish in 2002.