RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Obi condemns killing of Rev. Fr. Chietnum, others

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has condemned the brutal killing of Rev. Father John Mark Chietnum of Kafanchan Diocese by bandits in Kaduna state.

Former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi (National Daily Newspaper)
Former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi (National Daily Newspaper)

Obi, in a statement by his Media Aide, Valentine Obienyem, in Abuja on Friday, described Chietnum’s death as “among the many needless bloodletting in the country arising from poor leadership that need to be changed”.

Recommended articles

Until his death, Rev. Chietnum was the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Jema’a Local Government Area and also the coordinating CAN Chairman, Southern Kaduna and was a great advocate for the rescuing of Nigeria.

Obi regretted that he was unable to attend the burial of Chietnum but sent his heartfelt condolences to the family, the Kafanchan Catholic Diocese and the Catholic community in the country.

The presidential candidate also decried the killing of some Nigerians in Mgbidi area of Imo state.

He said none of the blood of innocent Nigerians shed would be in vain as they would all be martyrs for the revival of Nigeria.

Obi said the insecurity in the country made it imperative that the youths must rise in unison irrespective of religion, tribe or geography to take back their country.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obi condemns killing of Rev. Fr. Chietnum, others

Obi condemns killing of Rev. Fr. Chietnum, others

Buhari approves appointment of 3 new Permanent Secretaries

Buhari approves appointment of 3 new Permanent Secretaries

My defeat just temporary set back for APC, Gov Oyetola

My defeat just temporary set back for APC, Gov Oyetola

Obi, Kwankwaso may force 2023 election into rerun, US institutes

Obi, Kwankwaso may force 2023 election into rerun, US institutes

It's time to quit, Sowore fires back at Atiku

It's time to quit, Sowore fires back at Atiku

APC not trying to exclude people in terms of religion - Vice Chairman

APC not trying to exclude people in terms of religion - Vice Chairman

Afenifere kicks against reintroduction of National Water Resources Bill

Afenifere kicks against reintroduction of National Water Resources Bill

Senate President congratulates APC National Chairman, Adamu at 76

Senate President congratulates APC National Chairman, Adamu at 76

Gunmen abduct 9 villagers in Niger

Gunmen abduct 9 villagers in Niger

Trending

Dabiri-Erewa expresses anger over Kemi Badenoch's remarks on Nigerian politicians

Kemi Badenoch. [TheCable]

ASUU declares continuation of strike, clears rumours of suspension

ASUU declares 4 weeks strike

CAN asks Christians to reject candidates with links to terrorists, drugs, corruption

The frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election, Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar (Channels TV)

CAN accuses Tinubu of hiring 'Bishops' to attend Shettima's unveiling

Pastors and Bishops spotted at Shettima's unveiling as APC Vice Presidential candidate.