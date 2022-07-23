Obi condemns killing of Rev. Fr. Chietnum, others

Until his death, Rev. Chietnum was the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Jema’a Local Government Area and also the coordinating CAN Chairman, Southern Kaduna and was a great advocate for the rescuing of Nigeria.

Obi regretted that he was unable to attend the burial of Chietnum but sent his heartfelt condolences to the family, the Kafanchan Catholic Diocese and the Catholic community in the country.

The presidential candidate also decried the killing of some Nigerians in Mgbidi area of Imo state.

He said none of the blood of innocent Nigerians shed would be in vain as they would all be martyrs for the revival of Nigeria.