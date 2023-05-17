Obi condemns ‘despicable killing’ of US embassy officials in Anambra

Obi described the incident as a despicable act that is highly condemnable.

Pulse had earlier reported how gunmen attacked and killed officials of the United States embassy and two police officers in Anambra on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

The officials were trying to connect to their destination through Ogbaru when some gunmen opened fire on their convoy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to the tragedy, Obi in a series of tweets on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, condoled the family of the deceased and the United State Embassy.

“I just got the most reprehensible news of the attack and killing of some international humanitarian workers in Anambra state, which happened on Tuesday. This despicable act is highly condemnable, he said.

“My heartfelt sympathy goes to the families of the deceased, the United States Embassy and other charitable International agencies involved. Nothing can be more deplorable than that somebody has to die while rendering a charity job for a people and a nation in need”.

The former governor of Anambra attributed the killing and other criminal activities in Nigeria to the rising poverty and unemployment of youth in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The rising crime rate in our community and country is not unconnected with the frightening rising poverty level and unemployment of youths in our land which is a consequence of a prolonged leadership failure over the years.

“When youths in their product ages remain idle for a prolonged time the devil finds in them veritable tools to build workshops in. Our redemption remains a quick turnaround from consumption to production”, he said.