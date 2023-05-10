The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Obi claims those who attacked Pastor Adeboye online are not Obidients

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obi said the attacks on Pastor Adeboye and other eminent Nigerians by people masquerading as Obidients were calculated efforts to widen religion and ethnic divisions in the country.

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, attends proceedings at the presidential election petition tribunal in Abuja. [Twitter:@AlwaysJayjam]
Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, attends proceedings at the presidential election petition tribunal in Abuja. [Twitter:@AlwaysJayjam]

Recommended articles

The respected man of God was at the receiving end of online vitriols over comments attributed to him regarding the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

Adeboye was quoted by some media outlets to have predicted that the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will have a successful reign as the president on the country.

It'd be recalled that Obi and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart Atiku Abubakar are currently challenging Tinubu's victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) and Adeboye's alleged comment was deemed as an approval of the process that produced Tinubu, which many Obi supporters didn't find acceptable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the ceaseless attacks were engineered by some known Obi supporters on social media, the Labour Party candidate has argued that such behaviour is antithetical to what the Obidient movement stands for.

Taking to his Twitter page on the evening of Wednesday, May 10, 2023, Obi claimed that the recent attacks against Adeboye and other eminent Nigerians who have shown a favourable disposition to Tinubu's victory were calculated efforts by the opposition to create ethnic or religious chasm.

His tweet read: "The use of subterfuge by people masquerading as Obidients to abuse and insult eminent personalities like Most Reverend Pastor Enoch Adeboye or anyone else is most unacceptable. Obidients are by and large, law-abiding citizens.

"While differences of opinion are normal, calculated efforts to create ethnic or religious chasm all in the name of politics should not in any way be tolerated. As a person, I eschew name-calling, insults, and abuses, likewise most of my supporters.

The suggestion that some in the fringes engage in such conduct casually overlooks the fact that the political opposition deploys such methods to gain undue advantage and create confusion and bad blood. - PO."

ADVERTISEMENT

In a similar development, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, has also been subjected to online attacks by Labour Party supporters in the past couple of days.

This follows the monarch's comment advising Obi and Atiku's supporters to join hands with Tinubu to move the nation forward.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos govt re-seals 12 Banana Island buildings

Lagos govt re-seals 12 Banana Island buildings

UniJos certifies 20,532 for doctoral, master’s degree, others

UniJos certifies 20,532 for doctoral, master’s degree, others

Lagos govt begins 4-week free anti-rabies vaccination campaign

Lagos govt begins 4-week free anti-rabies vaccination campaign

Ikorodu residents appeal to Lagos govt to fix bad roads

Ikorodu residents appeal to Lagos govt to fix bad roads

SON destroys substandard products worth ₦10m

SON destroys substandard products worth ₦10m

Obi claims those who attacked Pastor Adeboye online are not Obidients

Obi claims those who attacked Pastor Adeboye online are not Obidients

NBA wants to discipline suspended Adamawa REC, set to file petition

NBA wants to discipline suspended Adamawa REC, set to file petition

Obi, Labour Party ask for live telecast of tribunal proceedings against Tinubu

Obi, Labour Party ask for live telecast of tribunal proceedings against Tinubu

LP members drag Bayelsa Govt. to court, for not conducting LG election

LP members drag Bayelsa Govt. to court, for not conducting LG election

Pulse Sports

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ike Ekweremadu and David Nwamini Ukpo.

I'm scared to return to Nigeria - Ekweremadu's victim begs to stay in UK

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his ailing daughter, Sonia. [Vanguard]

I feel guilty for my parents conviction - Ekweremadu's daughter speaks out

President Muhammadu Buhari at the launching of the 1 million bags of rice pyramid in Abuja. [Presidency]

Buhari launches Nigeria Agenda 2050, with 26 days left as president

Jordan Demay was a 17 year old high school football star [The US Sun]

3 Nigerians arrested for sexual exploitation, causing death of American teen