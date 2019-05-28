Mr Chiedozie Okoh, the Sector Public Education Officer of the FRSC in Delta, made the assertion at a ceremony to mark the National Road Safety Club Day on Tuesday in Asaba.

Okoh advised motorists to be safety conscious when driving, and to abide by safety rules.

He said that being safety conscious and maintaining required speed limits by motorists would go a long way in ensuring safety on Nigerian roads.

Okoh explained that as part of the activities to mark this year’s road safety club day, the command embarked on road show with students from selected secondary schools in Delta.

According to him, the aim is to catch the students young.

“The essence of the road safety clubs in schools is to catch the children young as well as make them understand the need for safety.

“They must be conversant with the road signs, how to cross the road and should be able correct their parents when they notice that they are not obeying traffic signs,” he said.

He advised the students to be conversant with road safety signs and traffic signs.

Okoh said that children make use of the roads more often, and in most cases, if they have road safety ideas, they could equally contribute to ensure that the roads are safe.

“There may be cases where parents might be over speeding and such children should be able tell their parents that they are over speeding,” he said.

Speaking after the event, Ann Ereruche, a student of Infant Jesus Academy in Asaba, told NAN that being a member of the FRSC club gave her the opportunity to know about road safety and its regulations.

“It is quite an exciting experience, learning road signs, road safety rules and regulations; for me, it has been a very wonderful experience,’’ she said.

Ereruche appealed to other students to join the road safety clubs in their various schools.

Also, Master Oweazim Chukwufumnanya of the Nazarite Academy, Asaba, said: “Being a member of the road safety club will give us more knowledge on how to use the roads, especially when it comes to obeying traffic rules.

“The more we learn, the less ignorant we are and once we have good knowledge of the use of the roads, the roads will be safer for everybody,” he said.