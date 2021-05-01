RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

'Don’t lose hope in your country', Obaseki urges Nigerian youths

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor also advised the youths to do their bit to keep Nigeria one.

Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki. [Pulse]
Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki. [Pulse] Pulse Nigeria

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has urged the Nigerian youths not to be discouraged following the many challenges facing the nation but rather “have hope for a brighter future for the nation”.

Recommended articles

Obaseki stated this on Friday in Benin at a dinner party organised for Team Edo which took part at the just-concluded National Sports Festival.

“This event was significant at this time in the history of Nigeria as we need to give our youths hope with events like the sports festival to unify the nation at this trying times.

“Don’t despair, don’t be discouraged or disturbed following the challenges we are facing as a nation but just have hope, do your bit to keep Nigeria one. That is the spirit behind the sports festival."

He commended Team Edo and their coaches for coming out second, adding that the State contingent has made the state proud as they won their medals without doping.

“Our athletes did well. They were not caught with drugs or caught doping. They did their best and won their medals without being involved in drugs. Our youths were well behaved throughout the competition”.

“The spirit of the national Sports Festival was born in this city after the Civil war as our leaders thought it wise to use the game to unite the nation”.

The governor announced cash rewards of N250,000 for a gold medalist, N150,000 for Silver medalist while N100,000 was for each bronze medal winner.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

President Buhari attacks Gov Ortom over security remarks

11-year-old girl releases a list of men who’ve sexually abused her & the number of times

Davido's estranged fiancee Chioma releases stunning photos to mark 26th birthday

Davido stuns Twitter with his cold message to estranged fiancee Chioma on her birthday

Meet the man who woke up with female sex organ a day after breaking up with girlfriend (video)

A video has emerged which shows Baba Ijesha admitting he molested a minor

Davido, Toke Makinwa others, drag actor Yomi Fabiyi for defending alleged child molester Baba Ijesha

Lagos Govt withholds N25m donated to Oshodi amputee hawker after detecting lies in her claims