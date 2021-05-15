RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Obaseki suspends Council of Women activities indefinitely in Edo

The Edo State Government warned that anyone who disregards the directive would face the law accordingly.

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki [Twitter/@GovernorObaseki]
The Edo Government has suspended all activities of the National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) in the state indefinitely.

The Secretary to the State Government, Mr Osarodion Ogie, announced the suspension in a statement on Friday night in Benin.

Ogie said the suspension included the proposed election of officials of the State Chapter of the society.

He noted that activities of factions of NCWS, if not checked and harmonised, were capable of breaching the peace and security of the state.

“The attention of the Edo State Government has been drawn to the activities of factions of the National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) in the State.

“The activities of these groups, if not checked and harmonised, are capable of breaching the peace especially in view of the present fragile state of security in the nation.

“Consequently, the Edo State Government directs that all activities of the National Council of Women Societies in Edo State, including the proposed State Chapter elections, are hereby suspended indefinitely until pending issues are resolved,” the statement read in part.

The government further warned that anyone who disregards the directive would face the law accordingly.

