RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Obaseki says he has no problem forgiving Tony Kabaka

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Obaseki says he wants to bring everyone together, irrespective of their party affiliations.

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki [Twitter/@GovernorObaseki]
Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki [Twitter/@GovernorObaseki]

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Tuesday in Benin said that he has no regrets whatsoever in forgiving Tony Adun, the All Progressives Congress (APC) youth leader in the state.

Recommended articles

Obaseki stated this while addressing leaders of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in his Oredo Local Government Area of the state.

The governor's reaction was coming on the heels of social media comments that trailed the Christmas gift of a cow and bags of rice to Adun, popularly known as Kabaka after he begged the governor for forgiveness.

According to Obaseki, "Since last night, I have been hearing lots of comments that I gave cow and rice to Kabaka. I read some people who said they are my supporters and I felt bad. I say they are not my supporters.

"This is Christmas, we are celebrating Christ, the basis of our Christianity and religion. Before politics, we are human beings, so if we cannot show humanity, then we will not be humble politicians.

"If a grandfather can come out in the social media to beg for forgiveness, go to church and begged for forgiveness, who am I not to forgive the person.

"I am a mere mortal. I am governor today because of God, so if I now play God I am not sure God will forgive me," he said.

He said those commenting on social media can go ahead, adding that they are not Christians and they are not leaders.

The governor said that he was trying to be magnanimous in victory by bringing everyone together, irrespective of their political party affiliation.

Earlier, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, representing Edo South Senatorial District, urged PDP members to be loyal to the governor, saying that politics is a game of numbers.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Governor Emmanuel charges elites on community development

Governor Emmanuel charges elites on community development

Obaseki says he has no problem forgiving Tony Kabaka

Obaseki says he has no problem forgiving Tony Kabaka

FG, family of Nigerian lady who died in Côte d’Ivoire reject autopsy

FG, family of Nigerian lady who died in Côte d’Ivoire reject autopsy

Chief of Air Staff urges sustained assaults on criminals

Chief of Air Staff urges sustained assaults on criminals

Governor Obiano inaugurates Awka Township Stadium

Governor Obiano inaugurates Awka Township Stadium

130 years after: Researchers declare Bishop Ajayi Crowther a `national hero’

130 years after: Researchers declare Bishop Ajayi Crowther a `national hero’

Borrowing by Buhari government 'nothing short of madness' - Moghalu

Borrowing by Buhari government 'nothing short of madness' - Moghalu

Okorocha: 'The Governor of Imo is an embarrassment to this nation'

Okorocha: 'The Governor of Imo is an embarrassment to this nation'

Nigeria records 859 COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths on Monday

Nigeria records 859 COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths on Monday

Trending

Ooni of Ife's wife Queen Naomi ends 3-year marriage

Ooni of Ife with his wife, Silekunola Naomi [Agogo Ayo]

Zamfara commissioner resigns, takes appointment as commissioner in Imo

Zamfara Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Hajiya Rabi Shinkafi. [Facebook]

Ooni of Ife: All you need to know about his 3 failed marriages

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II. [tribuneonlineng]

Christmas: Nigerians lament increase in price of chicken

Nigerians lament increase in price of chicken.