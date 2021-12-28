Obaseki says he has no problem forgiving Tony Kabaka

Obaseki stated this while addressing leaders of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in his Oredo Local Government Area of the state.

The governor's reaction was coming on the heels of social media comments that trailed the Christmas gift of a cow and bags of rice to Adun, popularly known as Kabaka after he begged the governor for forgiveness.

According to Obaseki, "Since last night, I have been hearing lots of comments that I gave cow and rice to Kabaka. I read some people who said they are my supporters and I felt bad. I say they are not my supporters.

"This is Christmas, we are celebrating Christ, the basis of our Christianity and religion. Before politics, we are human beings, so if we cannot show humanity, then we will not be humble politicians.

"If a grandfather can come out in the social media to beg for forgiveness, go to church and begged for forgiveness, who am I not to forgive the person.

"I am a mere mortal. I am governor today because of God, so if I now play God I am not sure God will forgive me," he said.

He said those commenting on social media can go ahead, adding that they are not Christians and they are not leaders.

The governor said that he was trying to be magnanimous in victory by bringing everyone together, irrespective of their political party affiliation.