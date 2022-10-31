Obaseki sacks Commissioner for Roads and Bridges over alleged non-performance

The governor announced Okojie’s sack in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Mr. Chris Osa Nehikhare on Monday, October 31, 2022.

Obaseki said the commissioner was unable to make significant progress in the last 12 months.

The statement reads in part: “It's unfortunate that we have not been able to make the envisaged progress in our road infrastructure, particularly in the last 12 months. And Sadly, the commissioner as much as he had tried was not able to make significant progress for the state government to achieve its goal.”

He, however, thanked Okojie for his service to the state.

Obaseki also directed the Permanent Secretary in the ministry Engr. Osikhena Omoh Ojior, to take charge pending the appointment of a substantive commissioner.

Okojie’s sack came four months after residents of the state protested over an alleged abandoned road project in Ekheuan.

The protesters claimed that the bad portion of Ekheuan dual carriageway led to a hike in transport fares.

In his reaction to the protest, Okojie said the project was not abandoned.

He said, “I don’t know where they got the information that the project has been abandoned. Every project has a date of commencement and completion.

“It is not yet the end of that project and the contractor has not left the site. Activities at the site may have been reduced due to the rain, but this does not mean abandonment and I don’t know where they got the information from or how they came to conclusion.