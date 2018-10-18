Pulse.ng logo
Obaseki reiterates commitment to end poverty in Edo

Obaseki made this known while declaring closed the Smile project dissemination meeting organized by Catholic Relief Services, Nigeria in collaboration with the Edo Government.

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Wednesday in Benin reiterated his commitment to eradicate poverty across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state.

He was represented at the occasion by his Deputy, Mr Philip Shaibu.

Obaseki said that his administration was determined to create an enabling environment for private businesses to thrive.

The governor lauded the Smile Project for putting smiles on the faces of many people in the state through its innovative programme.

He stressed that for any government to succeed in the provision of amenities to its people, an enabling environment must be created.

Earlier, the spokesperson for Smile Project, Dr Emeka Anoje, said that the organisation had provided a mix need based and age appropriate service to 46,173 vulnerable children drawn from about 11,904 households.

Anoje said that the project had also supported agricultural value chain and provided skills training for the people. 

