Obaseki mourns death of Edo NLC Chairman

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has mourned the demise of the Chairman of the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Mr Sunny Osayande.

Governor Godwin Obaseki. [dailypost]

This is contained in a statement signed by the governor and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Benin.

Osanyande died in the early hours of Sunday.

“The state is in great grief over the loss of a true comrade and icon of the Nigerian labour movement, whose selfless role in the maintenance of industrial harmony in Edo will remain evergreen.

“His positive disposition made transformation in the state’s public and civil service seamless,” Obaseki said.

The governor said that Osanyande was calm and had balanced disposition whenever labour disputes arose.

He commiserated with workers in the state, the leadership and members of the NLC as well as the family and friends of the deceased.

He prayed God Almighty to grant eternal rest to the soul of the departed labour leader.

