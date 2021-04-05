Obaseki gave the commendation in Ewatto, Esan South East Local Government Area of the state, at the Thanksgiving Mass at St. Anthony Catholic Church on the appointment of Aghughu, as the Auditor General of the Federation.

Dignitaries at the church service included, the Senator representing Edo South, Sen. Matthew Urhoghide, Sen. Clifford Ordia, representing Edo Central, and the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mr Clem Agba, among others.

Obaseki said he was going to thank the President for considering merit above everything else, explaining that Aghughu had certain values like honesty, hard work and diligence, that earned him the job, and that he would do well to continue to maintain those values.

“I am very proud that we have produced the Auditor General of the Federation. This is the doing of the Lord, because he has been applying for this position since 2018 and he is more than qualified, but the Lord, in his own time, has made it possible.

“He achieved this position not through any godfather, but through hard work. And I am a witness to it, I am a witness to the setbacks and the frustrations.

“You are not in office on your own account, you are not there to represent your community Ewatto, and you are not there to represent Edo, but you are serving the Federal Republic of Nigeria and with that goal you are serving all of us.

“Nobody put you there, it is God that put you there, so continue to do only that which is pleasing in the eyes of God, the governor said.

Speaking on the infrastructural development of the state, the governor said that his administration would fulfill all the promises it made during the electioneering campaign.

“For my administration, I can always assure you, that we do not say what we cannot do, whatever promises we make by the Grace of God, we will fulfill all those promises to our people before we leave office, he said.

Earlier, the officiating Priest, Most Rev. Donatus Ogun, called on all leaders to allow the masses feel their presence during their tenure in office.

“So, I speak on behalf of our sons and daughters, let’s us feel you, if you are afraid that they will kill you, let them kill you, and you die because you are doing good, it’s better to die a better death in doing good, than to die doing evil, or not doing anything at all.

He thanked the governor for constructing the road to Ewatto, saying, “we may have voted for different parties, during the gubernatorial election, but for rest part of the administration, all of us are on the same boat, it’s our state, it is our land, let us work together for the success of our dear state.

“As for the various security challenges we are experiencing currently, let us not get tired of praying for our government, when you pray for those in government, you are giving them an obligation to be better, he added.

Ogun congratulated the newly appointed Auditor General of the federation and prayed to God to grant him wisdom, just as he urged him to put the people he is representing first.

Responding, the new Auditor General of the Federation, Adolphus Aghughu, assured that he would be transparent and accountable to the people of Nigeria.