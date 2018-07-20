Obaseki inaugurates 12-man Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy

news

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Friday in Benin inaugurated a 12-man the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy with a charge on the members to balance the concept of justice and mercy.

Addressing the council led by Justice Peter Isibor (rtd), Obaseki said the role of prerogative of mercy is to temper justice with mercy and never to overrun the cause of justice.

He said at the National Economy Council meeting in Abuja, the National Committee on the Decongestion of Prisons and Awaiting Trial inmates presented a statistic of awaiting trial inmates and condemned persons which Edo occupied sixth position in the country.

He said he was delighted inaugurating the council in the state as it is appropriate to appreciate the importance of the event, adding that it is a tradition which is well established by the constitution.

Obaseki said that the prerogative of mercy is a constitutional power granted to the governor under section 212 sub-section 1 of the 1999 constitution as amended.

He said it is the constitutional power that allows the governor to grant pardon which may or may not be subject to conditions granted to any person respite from execution or any punishment.

He said that it is important to note that the advisory council of prerogative of mercy has been provided for by the Bendel State advisory council on prerogative of mercy law number 11, 1980.

The governor expressed confidence in the personality that made up the council believing that the effort of the council would help transform the state and ensure societal growth.

The Chairman of the council, Justice Peter Isibor, thanked the governor for finding the members worthy for the appointment and pledged their loyalty and commitment in carrying out their duties.

He expressed the confident of members of the council to assist in making sure it’s only those that deserved mercy are recommended for state pardon.