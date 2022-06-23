RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Obaseki hands over new court complex to Edo CJ

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Thursday handed over a twin fully furnished and equipped High Court complex at Idogbo, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area(LGA), to the State Chief Judge, Justice Joe Acha.

Godwin Obaseki [Twitter/@GovernorObaseki]
Godwin Obaseki [Twitter/@GovernorObaseki]

Obaseki, was represented at the occasion by Mr Kennedy Osifo, Chairman, Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Area Development Commission (EDSOGPADEC).

Recommended articles

The governor said the project was his administration’s commitment to improving the processes of dispensation of justice in the state judiciary in line with his Making Edo Great Again (MEGA) agenda.

Obaseki hands over new court complex to Edo CJ (NAN)
Obaseki hands over new court complex to Edo CJ (NAN) Pulse Nigeria

He said the project, executed by EDSOGPADEC, had been fully equipped and furnished for comfort of judiciary staff for quick dispensation of Justice and decongestion of the prisons.

Handing over the complex, the governor also directed EDSOGPADEC to immediately rehabilitate and tar the access road to the court complex.

Obaseki hands over new court complex to Edo CJ (NAN)
Obaseki hands over new court complex to Edo CJ (NAN) Pulse Nigeria

Acha, who inaugurated the court complex, commended the state government for the gesture.

He said the new courts would speed up dispensation of justice, especially when the state judiciary had also prioritised human capacity building of its personnel.

The CJ said the new courts had rekindled the hope of judiciary staff especially, Judges, who before now were compelled to preside over cases under bad conditions.

Earlier, the CJ, who performed the groundbreaking ceremony of an new Magistrates’ Court complex at Egba-Idogbe community, Ikoba-Okha LGA, said that the judiciary had never been this fortunate in terms of infrastructure development.

Acha used the occasion to draw the attention of the governor to some court buildings in the state which he said required urgent rehabilitation.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari says present crop of Nigeria’s civil servants are engine room of government

Buhari says present crop of Nigeria’s civil servants are engine room of government

Obaseki hands over new court complex to Edo CJ

Obaseki hands over new court complex to Edo CJ

Owo Massacre: President Buhari says church attacks are politically-motivated

Owo Massacre: President Buhari says church attacks are politically-motivated

Aisha Yesufu reacts as UK arrests Ekweremadu over alleged organ harvesting

Aisha Yesufu reacts as UK arrests Ekweremadu over alleged organ harvesting

Falana faults APC for submitting Lawan, Akpabio’s names to INEC

Falana faults APC for submitting Lawan, Akpabio’s names to INEC

Owo massacre: Amotekun arrests suspects in connection with church attack

Owo massacre: Amotekun arrests suspects in connection with church attack

Ekweremadu, wife detained in UK over ‘child organ harvesting plot’

Ekweremadu, wife detained in UK over ‘child organ harvesting plot’

Akwa Ibom gets new Commissioner of Police

Akwa Ibom gets new Commissioner of Police

2023: Ogba, factional PDP guber candidate in Ebonyi, confident on flying party’s flag

2023: Ogba, factional PDP guber candidate in Ebonyi, confident on flying party’s flag

Trending

Buhari nominates 7 new ministers, forwards their names to Senate

President Muhammadu Buhari nominates seven new ministers.

FG moves to take over 4 state-owned airports

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika

Army reacts as top officer, Major Udiadenye commits suicide

Army reacts as top officer, Major Udiadenye commits suicide

FG to prosecute food vendors using transformer oil

FG to prosecute food vendors using transformer oil