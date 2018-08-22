Pulse.ng logo
Obaseki expresses shock over LG Vice Chairman”s death

Obaseki Edo Governor expresses shock over LG Vice Chairman”s death

  Published: 2018-08-22
The Edo Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has described as very shocking, the death of Mr Uyi Amegor, former Vice Chairman of Egor Local Area of the state.

Obaseki expressed his feeling in a statement by Mr Crusoa Osagie, his media aide in Benin on Wednesday.

“I am taken aback by the passing of Hon. Uyi Amegor, the vice chairman of Egor local government area.

“I commiserate with his family, Edo South leader of our party, Gentleman Amegor and the people of Egor local council over his passing.

“We lost Mr. Uyi Amegor at a critical moment of our development as a state, when he was working with the team at the local government to reposition its administration.

“It is indeed a great loss to the people of Egor local council and the entire state,” the governor said.

Obaseki pledged that the Edo Government and the APC in the state would stand by the family of the deceased and prayed God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

