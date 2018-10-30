Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Obaseki declares three days mourning in Edo for Anenih

Gov Obaseki declares 3 days mourning in Edo for Anenih

Obaseki announced the mourning period after his visit to the family home of the late political icon in Abuja.

  • Published:
Gov Obaseki declares three days mourning in Edo for Anenih play

Ex PDP BoT chairman, Tony Anenih

(Guardian)

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Tuesday declared a three-day mourning period in honour of late elder statesman, Chief Tony Anenih.

Obaseki announced the mourning period after his visit to the family home of the late political icon in Abuja.

The mourning period, according to the governor, is  effective from  Wednesday, Oct. 31 till Friday, Nov. 2.

The governor, who had expressed deep sadness over the passing of the former Minister of Works and Housing and the Iyasele of Esan land, said the mourning period was a mark of honour for Anenih.

Obaseki also expressed the state government’s resolve to give the late consummate statesman, a political icon with an outstanding career, who believed in a prosperous Edo, a state burial, during which flags would be flown at half-mast in the state.

The governor was received by the late politician’s eldest son, Tony Anenih Jnr, in the company of the former Vice President, Namadi Sambo, and other members of the family and friends.

Recall that the governor, on receiving the news of the passing of Anenih, described his death as a huge loss to the state and the nation.

Obaseki had said the elder statesman devoted a better part of his life to the development of the state and country, contributing to national development in the various capacities he served in his lifetime.

The Governor lamented that: “The whole of Edo State has suffered a huge loss with the death of Chief Anenih, the Iyasele of Esan land, who ranks as one of the most illustrious sons of the state."

He added that Anenih rose to the occasion when it mattered most, to defend the interest of Edo and her people.

 The governor noted that he attracted development to the state and groomed several Edo sons and daughters who were now active players in the nation’s political space.

Anenih, who retired as a Commissioner of Police ln 1975, died at a private hospital in Abuja on Sunday. He was 85. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 How more than 10 Shiites were gunned down by soldiers in Abujabullet
2 Tony Anenih: 8 things you should know about 'Mr. Fix It'bullet
3 Army blames Shiites for Saturday's clash in Zubabullet

Related Articles

Dogara mourns Tony Anenih
Ex PDP BoT chairman, Tony Anenih is dead
Tony Anenih: 8 things you should know about 'Mr. Fix It'
PDP, Buhari, Saraki, Atiku mourn Tony Anenih
Chief Tony Anenih, Nigeria's foremost politician – Gbenga Daniel
Buhari mourns Tony Anenih, condoles with Edo govt
The life and times of Tony Anenih, 'Mr Fix It'

Local

State Governors agree on N22,500 as minimum wage
State Governors agree on N22,500 as minimum wage
APC lawmaker says Senators are underpaid despite N13.5 million running cost.
"N13.5m not enough, we're underpaid", APC Senator cries out
Army receives large consignment of ammunition
Army receives large consignment of ammunition
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in Abuja felicitated with the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu on his 75 birthday.
Buhari salutes Oba of Lagos at 75
X
Advertisement