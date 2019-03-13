The governor condemned the act when he and the Commissioner of Police in Charge of the 2019 elections in Edo, CP DanMallan Mohammed, visited the police station on Wednesday.

Obaseki said that the act was totally criminal and unacceptable; and he assured the people that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

This level of criminality and gruesome murder of police officers is quite worrisome.

I am going to make sure the culprits are found and we will get to the bottom of this, he said.

He said that the a section of the station that was destroyed would be rebuilt while the state government would render assistance to the families of the victims.

Also, the CP said that four police personnel were murdered, part of the station destroyed while three vehicles: two at the station and one at INEC office close to the station were burnt.

He said that three out of the five suspects freed during the operation had been re-arrested while nine improvised explosive devices (IUDs): five at the police station and four at INEC office were recovered.

Mohammed said that the incident was being investigated while he encouraged the people in the locality to go about their normal lives.

We are at the first stage of investigation and we cannot say for now the motive behind the attack.

We believe in community policing and we are doing what we can to get useful information from the members of the public to get to the bottom of the case, he said.

The CP said that the property (arms and armmunition of the police) at the divisional office were not taken away during the operation.

NAN reports that the governor and the CP also visited the INEC office close to the station where a police vehicle was burnt.