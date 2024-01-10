Obaseki commences construction of 9.7km Uwelu spare parts market road in Edo

Obaseki, who was represented by Ethan Uzamere, the State Commissioner for Roads and Bridges during the event, said the road connected 20 communities in the locality.

Obaseki said the 9.7-kilometre road which included nine adjoining others, would help in reducing the traffic flow in the locality.

“We have more than 20 communities here. We have Uwelu, Egor, Ogida, Uwasota, and Ojo, among others who will benefit from the road.

“It will reduce traffic around the environs. The road leads to Evbuotubu and several others,” he said.

The governor disclosed that the spare parts market road had been in a deplorable state for the past 25 years.

He added that the commencement was part of the state government’s effort to bring the dividends of democracy to the people of the area.

He assured that the road would be completed before the end of his tenure on Nov. 12.

Earlier, Eghe Ogbemudia, Chairman of Egor Local Government Area, thanked the state government for prioritising road infrastructure in the local government.

Ogbemudia assured that the residents of the locality would give the needed support to the governor to finish well and strong come Nov. 12.

Also, the Chairman, Uwelu Market Spare parts dealers, Collins Osa who appreciated the governor for the road construction, noted that the road had been impassable for over 20 years.

Osa disclosed that the development had led to the loss of so many customers from within and outside the state.

“Before the road became impassable, customers used to come from Warri, Port Harcourt, and other neighbouring states but they all stopped coming because of the bad state of the road,” he said.