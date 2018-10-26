Obaseki calls for improvement in Nigeria’s air safety management

news

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has called for improvement in air safety management in Nigeria to ensure a culture of safety, regularity, efficiency and economical operations of the aviation industry.

Obaseki made the call at the 5th Annual General Meeting/Conference of the National Air-traffic Communicators Association of Nigeria (NACAN) which held in Benin on Friday.

“NACAN has to work hard to improve the air transportation record and air-traffic communication in line with the provision of International Civil Aviation Organisation.

“Members of NACAN should avail themselves with regular training to come up with the best practices to be at par with what is happening in other parts of the world,” he said.

The governor said that the first phase of work for night landing at the Benin Airport had been completed.

He commended the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) for collaborating with his administration to ensure that the phase of work was completed.

In his remarks, the President of NACAN, Comrade George Nkambo, commended the Edo governor for the support, hospitality and his physical presence at the occasion.

Nkambo said the conference was meant to engage policy makers, experts and professionals in this field to appreciate the efforts of NAMA management in ensuring the deployment of the new technology in the sector.