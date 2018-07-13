Obasanjo shuns reserved seat at international event in Abuja

news

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo shunned a reserved seat for participants seat when he attended the annual meeting of the African Export and Import Bank (Afreximbank) in Abuja.

Obasanjo, who was late for the meeting on Friday, July 13, 2018 caused a stir when he chose to sit among participants, rather than using seat reserved for him in the front row.

The event held at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

Obasanjo had arrived the event when Benedict Oramah, president and chairman of the board of directors of the bank, was delivering his welcome speech.

TheCable reports that despite the event moderator's gesture to walk him up to his reserved seat, the two-term ex-President refused and sat with the participants of the event.

The event moderator was Bronwyn Nelson, editor-at-large of CNBC Africa.

Obasanjo gave in after much plea

Not relenting, Nelson was joined by another dignitary, Muchanga to persuade Obasanjo to take his seat.

After minutes of silent talks, the former president eventually succumbed and followed them to his seat after exchanging pleasantries with with Boss Mustapha, Governor el-Rufai, and finance minister, Kemi Adeosun.

At the event were Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Nasir El-Rufai, governor of Kaduna; Kemi Adeosun, minister of finance, and Albert Muchanga, African Union’s commissioner for trade and transport were already seated when Obasanjo arrived.