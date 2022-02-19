Obasanjo says Nigeria needs more ‘rebels’ to move forward

Obasanjo said the country needs those who would look at things straight in the face and say this is not right.

The ex-president said this on Saturday, February 19, 2022 in Abeokuta while unveiling the autobiography of the Babanla Adinni of Egbaland, Chief Tayo Sowunmi, titled “Footprints Of A Rebel.”

He said, “Looking at the title of the book, I ask myself, why would someone call himself a rebel. But it is good.

“But the truth is that if you have to leave a life of honesty and integrity, you have to become a rebel. There would be some time you would be asked have to do something, but you would say no, this is not right. And when you say that you will become a rebel. You may even become a persona non grata.

“Our country, there is no country that we can call our own except Nigeria. Our country, Nigeria, needs more rebels. Those who would look at things straight in the face and say ‘this is not right, this, I will not be part of, this is not good for Nigeria.”

Also speaking at the event, the Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare said for Nigeria to be rebuilt, there is a need for inter-generational reintegration between older and younger generations.

Bakare argued that the rebuilding process of the country suffered because of the marginalisation of the youth.