Obasanjo says his faith in Nigeria remains unshakable

bayo wahab

The ex-president says he sees hope in the boundless and incurable optimism of young Nigerians.

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo
Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed optimism that Nigeria would surmount it challenges and become a better place.

The ex-president said his faith in the country remains unshakable.

He said Nigeria would not be destroyed despite the myriads of challenges confronting the country.

Obasanjo said this during the opening of Abeokuta Window on America held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Abeokuta on Thursday, October 8, 2021.

The Abeokuta Window on America is said to be a type of American Space established to engage Nigerian youths in learning about American culture and politics.

The space set up in partnership with US consulate in Nigeria is situated in the you centre of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library.

Speaking at the event, Obasanjo, who was represented by by the Deputy Coordinator of OOPL, Mr. Ayodele Aderinwale said, “Whatever maybe the problem or challenges currently confronting Nigeria today, I assure you that they are not problems on the attack they are actually problems on the retreat.

“My faith in Nigeria remains unshakable. My optimism about the future is resounding. Some may wonder how is the future will be rescued?

“I see hope in the determination, resilience and the indomitable spirit of Nigerians. I see hope, in their resistance when they are pushed to the wall”, he said.

The ex-president also expressed optimism about Nigerians’ spirits and their courage to face adversity.

“I see hope, in the zeal, commitment and courage in the face of adversity. I see hope, in the boundless and incurable optimism of young Nigerians.

“I see hope, in the willingness of Nigerian young and who are resistance with all their might the evil that are being perpetrated.

“I see hope, in the unwavering conduct and uncompromising drive of Nigerians in demanding a democratic process. I see hope, in the ingenuity and infinite creativity of the Nigerians. I see hope, in the youth and young, for our tomorrow lies in them.

“I see hope in the great potentials of the Nigerian, empowered, motivated and well led. I see hope, in the blending of experience, energy and dynamism of the old and the new.

“I see hope, in the dynamism, vibrancy and richness of our culture. And I see hope, in the commonality of humanity.”

However, the U.S. Consulate Public Affairs Officer, Stephen Ibelli, while speaking on the importance of the Abeokuta Window on America said that the space would offer a calendar of programmes on topics of interest designed to bring Americans and Nigerians closer together.

He also said the space would deepen the US-Nigerian relationship, adding that no fewer than 100 youths would be engaged every week to learn about the culture, history and politics of America.

bayo wahab bayo wahab

