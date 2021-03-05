Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19.

He added that he tested negative 72 hours later.

The ex-president made this known during his 84th birthday celebration on Friday, March 5, 2021, saying, “It will surprise you that I was tested positive for COVID-19.

Obasanjo said when he tested positive for the virus, his household were running away from him.

“I called them to come and test me, they came on a Saturday, I didn’t get the result until Wednesday and it came out positive but I didn’t see any symptoms.

“They came three days after they tested me and said I am negative — that is three days after I tested positive.

“My daughter, Iyabo is an epidemiologist and I called her to explain, she said maybe they tested me at the later stage of my being positive.

“I told her that I had no symptoms and she said it could be a faulty result.

“But I was tested positive. Since then, I have tested three times negative; so, if you want to come near me, you can come near me.

“It is nothing to worry about, when I was tested positive, my household was running from me, I told them to stay in their place while I stay in mine.”