Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has described the death of the former Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari as painful, saying he received the news with great sadness.

In his condolence letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, Obasanjo said Kyari died in the service of Nigeria, adding that his death should be a reminder to Nigerians that the fight against coronavirus requires a collective effort.

The former Chief of Staff, who died in Lagos on Friday, April 17, 2020, was buried on Saturday in Abuja.

“I received the news of the demise of Alhaji Abba Kyari, your Chief of Staff, over Friday night, with great sadness, as he lost the battle against the dreadful killer disease, COVID-19.

“Abba Kyari’s death must be painful to you and to his family and friends, but you can all take solace in the fact that he died in harness, in the service of his country.

“His death must be a solemn reminder to all of us that COVID-19 requires all hands on deck soberly, cooperatively, humanly, humanely, justly, equitably, fairly, consolidatedly and comprehensively to be able to fight it successfully and to get all Nigerians back to good health and a healthy economy.

“God will give you and Abba Kyari’s family and friends the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” the letter reads.