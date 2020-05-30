Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has sacked staff of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, in Ogun state.

The sack was announced in a letter signed by Olanike Ogunleye, the Library’s Head of Human Resources, Administration and Procurement on Monday, May 25, 2020.

In the letter, it was stated that the ‘difficult business decision’ was taken due to the adverse economic effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the organisation.

The letter reads, “As you are aware, the current COVID-19 pandemic has had a toll on all our business significantly. This has resulted in making some difficult business decisions.

“Due to the situation, we regret to inform you that your employment will be on hold till further notice.

The letter also informed the workers that they are not eligible for any payment during the period of the cessation of their appointment.

“This temporary cessation is effective from 31st May 2020, and until business picks up and you are recalled back to work, please note that you are not eligible for any payment during this period of cessation.

“You are to hand over all company properties in your possession to the human resource department, who shall do a confirmation of the exit clearance process before your final entitlements (if any) would be paid.”

Obasanjo was Nigeria’s President from 1999 to 2007.