Obasanjo reveals how he’s been coping with diabetes for 35 years

Obasanjo revealed he was diagnosed with diabetes at 50, adding that he has been managing the condition for 35 years.

The ex-president said this on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at the closing ceremony of the Ogun State Diabetes Youth Development Camp in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital.

The camp was organised by Talabi Diabetes Centre to train children living with type-1 diabetes in the State on how to manage the condition.

Obasanjo advised the children to abstain from consuming sugar and foods with carbohydrates, and also urged them to take their insulin injections to manage the disease well.

He said, “I have been diagnosed of diabetes for more than 35 years now and here I am, I’m still going about, I’m still jumping up and down, I’m still doing many things many people of my age cannot do.

“Since I was diagnosed of diabetes, a number of my friends have died and the reason is because they just did not manage their diabetes the way they should manage it.

“It does not matter whether you are type one or type two, so far there is no cure for diabetes, maybe there will be a cure before I die but I pray that there will be a cure before you die.

“You have to understand the type of food you should eat. You must completely abstain from sugar. The amount of carbohydrates that you take must be watched.

“Don’t miss your drugs, in your own case, your insulin injection. I take my drugs along with me everywhere I go and I always check my blood sugar level regularly.