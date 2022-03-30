Obasanjo reacts to terrorists' attack on Abuja-Kaduna train

According to an Ogun governorship aspirant, Segun Showunmi, Obasanjo was distraught when he visited him at his Abeokuta home on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

“I visited Chief Olusegun Obasanjo today to inform him of my intention to run for the governorship of our beloved Ogun State. I have never seen him so unhappy more like distraught. He was so sad at the state of the killings on the train and sundry matters! Looking at the rushes,” Showunmi said via Twitter.

A Kaduna-bound train (from Abuja) was derailed and halted after the bandits planted bombs on the tracks. Witnesses said the attackers later surrounded most of the coaches and opened fire before they forcefully gained access, fired at random, which led to the death of some people.

Meanwhile, president Muhamadu Buhari and his ministers observe one minute silence for train attack victims.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha called for a minute of silence at the The Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

The meeting was presided over by the President.