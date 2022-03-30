RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Obasanjo reacts to terrorists' attack on Abuja-Kaduna train

Authors:

Ima Elijah

I have never seen him so unhappy more like distraught

Olusegun Obasanjo wants corruption kicked out of Nigeria
Olusegun Obasanjo wants corruption kicked out of Nigeria

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed sadness over the Abuja-Kaduna train attack that claimed a number of lives, left many injured, and some missing.

Recommended articles

According to an Ogun governorship aspirant, Segun Showunmi, Obasanjo was distraught when he visited him at his Abeokuta home on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

I visited Chief Olusegun Obasanjo today to inform him of my intention to run for the governorship of our beloved Ogun State. I have never seen him so unhappy more like distraught. He was so sad at the state of the killings on the train and sundry matters! Looking at the rushes,” Showunmi said via Twitter.

A Kaduna-bound train (from Abuja) was derailed and halted after the bandits planted bombs on the tracks. Witnesses said the attackers later surrounded most of the coaches and opened fire before they forcefully gained access, fired at random, which led to the death of some people.

Meanwhile, president Muhamadu Buhari and his ministers observe one minute silence for train attack victims.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha called for a minute of silence at the The Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

The meeting was presided over by the President.

Mustapha said 8 persons have been confirmed dead in the attack, adding that over 46 people were injured with many others kidnapped.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Delta approves lease-to-own deal for Oghara IPP

Delta approves lease-to-own deal for Oghara IPP

Obasanjo reacts to terrorists' attack on Abuja-Kaduna train

Obasanjo reacts to terrorists' attack on Abuja-Kaduna train

Buhari and his ministers observe one minute silence for train attack victims

Buhari and his ministers observe one minute silence for train attack victims

Hunger has become normal in Nigeria, others– Adesina

Hunger has become normal in Nigeria, others– Adesina

APC’s successful convention let down skeptics - Lawan

APC’s successful convention let down skeptics - Lawan

Anambra PDP declares new date for state congress

Anambra PDP declares new date for state congress

Court strikes out Umoru’s suit against APC, awards N100, 000 cost

Court strikes out Umoru’s suit against APC, awards N100, 000 cost

Reps invite AGF and finance minister over delay in 20% salary increase for Police

Reps invite AGF and finance minister over delay in 20% salary increase for Police

Zungeru Power Plant to deliver 2.63gw electricity annually, says FG

Zungeru Power Plant to deliver 2.63gw electricity annually, says FG

Trending

Apongbon fire: Lagos govt shuts Eko Bridge, announces alternative routes

Apongbon fire: Lagos govt shuts Eko Bridge, announces alternative routes. [Twitter:Punch]

NYSC directs married corps members to report to husband's state of residence

NYSC directs married corps members to report to husband's state of residence.

Terrorists bomb Kaduna-bound train with over 900 passengers on board

Terrorists bomb Abuja-Kaduna train with over 900 passengers onboard. (Daily Post)

U.S. sanctions 6 Nigerians for supporting Boko Haram; see full list

Boko Haram terrorists