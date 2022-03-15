Obasanjo, Osinbajo to grace coronation of Mutawalle of Ilorin

Dr Yusuf Lawal, the Chairman, Central Working Committee of Turbanning Ceremony, annpunced this on Tuesday during a news conference organised as part of activities slated for the event.

He explained that Alimi would be stepping into the impeccable shoes of his father and first lawyer in Northern region, popularly known as Alhaji AGF AbdulRazaq (SAN), who was the first Mutawalle of Ilorin.

According to him, the “Mutawalle” title means the “Chancellor of Exchequer” (Minister of Finance) of the Ilorin Emirate Council.

He ehasised that “it is one of the most exalted in hierarchy of titles in the courts of the northern Emirates’’.

According to him, the traditional significance of the Mutawalle title perfectly depicts the eminent standing of the recipient.

Alimi, a legal scholar, is not only the first holder of PhD in Law from the Emirate, but also known for his exemplary conduct, philanthropy and sterling contributions to socio-political development of the Emirate and Nigeria at large.

“Alimi, the elder brother to the incumbent Governor of Kwara, AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq, is a shrewd businessman, accomplished lawyer, administrator and notable lover of education.

“He is the founder of the prestigious Bridge College Ikoyi, Lagos, and Managing partner of AbdulRazaq (SAN) & Co.

“He was educated at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he earned his law degree and is an alumnus of University of Hull in UK, where he did his LLM and PhD in Law, both between 1982 and 1986.

“He is an alumni laureate of the Hull University,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Alimi is also famous for his PhD thesis on Human Rights Protection in Africa, a groundbreaking scholarly work that formed the framework for the establishment of the African Court of Human Rights.

Alimi is married to Mrs Kafayat Foluke AbdulRazaq, who was first female Commissioner for Finance in Lagos State, a former non-executive director of Julius Berger Plc, and is currently Group Vice Chairman of Transcorp Nigeria Plc.