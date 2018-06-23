Obasanjo OBJ meets Bode George, Tunde Bakare, others

news

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has paid a condolence visit to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Bode George.

The PDP chieftain lost his son, Dipo in May 2018.

Obasanjo on Saturday, June 23, 2018 led a delegation to the Ikoyi residence of the former member of the PDP BoT.

In his remark, Obasanjo said “We cannot query God, but to only take solace in what He has done to you. If this did not happen, who knows what next that will happen? I have not been around but it was in my mind to come over and commiserate with you and the family. May God grant the depose eternal rest.”

OBJ meets with Tunde Bakare

Also, Daily Post reports that the former President has held a meeting with Pastor Tunde Bakare and prominent Yoruba leaders in the Lagos home of Afenifere chieftain, Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

ALSO READ: Bode George says Obasanjo should disappear

Observers say this might be connected to the former President’s plan to unseat President Buhari in 2019.

Why OBJ wants Buhari gone

You will recall that former President Olusegun Obasanjo revealed that the major reason he campaigning against President Buhari's re-election is because of his indecisive stance on the issue of the herdsmen killings.

Obasanjo accused Buhari of giving different identities to the people killing Nigerians in Benue and other states.