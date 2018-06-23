Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Obasanjo OBJ meets Bode George, Tunde Bakare, others

Obasanjo OBJ pays condolence visit to Bode George, meets Tunde Bakare, others in Lagos

Observers say this might be connected to the former President’s plan to unseat President Buhari in 2019.

  • Published:
Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has paid a condolence visit to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Bode George play

EX-President Olusegun Obasanjo

(The DailyBells Nigeria)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has paid a condolence visit to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Bode George.

The PDP chieftain lost his son, Dipo in May 2018.

Obasanjo on Saturday, June 23, 2018 led a delegation to the Ikoyi residence of the former member of the PDP BoT.

In his remark, Obasanjo said “We cannot query God, but to only take solace in what He has done to you. If this did not happen, who knows what next that will happen? I have not been around but it was in my mind to come over and commiserate with you and the family. May God grant the depose eternal rest.”

OBJ meets with Tunde Bakare

Also, Daily Post reports that the former President has held a meeting with Pastor Tunde Bakare and prominent Yoruba leaders in the Lagos home of Afenifere chieftain, Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

ALSO READ: Bode George says Obasanjo should disappear

Observers say this might be connected to the former President’s plan to unseat President Buhari in 2019.

Why OBJ wants Buhari gone

You will recall that former President Olusegun Obasanjo revealed that the major reason he campaigning against President Buhari's re-election is because of his indecisive stance on the issue of the herdsmen killings.

Obasanjo accused Buhari of giving different identities to the people killing Nigerians in Benue and other states.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 APC Convention Yahaya Bello, Lai Mohammed 'stranded' as Police, Civil...bullet
2 2018 Budget NASS says it increased its budget by N14.5bn to buy...bullet
3 World Cup 2018 This is how Osinbajo watched Nigeria beat Icelandbullet

Related Articles

Obasanjo Orji Kalu says former President cannot choose for Nigerians
June 12 Obasanjo has always felt inferior to MKO Abiola, claims daughter
Obasanjo Former President is untouchable – ADC
Transition Monitoring Group Obasanjo is not above the law - TMG
Soyinka ‘I’ll expose Obasanjo as the hypocrite he is’, Prof says
June 12 Obasanjo apologises to Buhari for missing MKO Abiola's award ceremony
Wole Soyinka Obasanjo least worthy of ex-leaders

Local

DPR sealing petrol a station
In Lagos State Government seals fuel station over pollution
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the recently elected chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole ought to ought to be prosecuted for corruption.
APC Convention Oshiomhole ought to be prosecuted for corruption – PDP
Boko Haram’s spiritual chieftain Abubakar Shekau.
Boko Haram Terrorist group kills 4, injures 6 in Konduga
Here are the least peaceful countries in Sub-Saharan Africa 2018
In Zamfara Army neutralise 20 armed bandits, arrest 3